Massive rally in Berlin supporting Iranian protesters

10/22/2022 | 10:01pm EDT
STORY: They gathered in the centre of the capital around the Victory Column, with many waving Iran's pre-revolutionary flags and holding banners condemning the treatment of women in Iran or bearing the names of women who were killed.

"It's the first time that so many people in our nation are united regardless of their political beliefs before revolution and after revolution. I am really proud to be here today," said a protestor who gave her name only as Lilu.

Another demonstrator, who gave her name only as Maru, said, "We are here to (say), 'We are with you, with all Iranian people'."

The protests in Iran began after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody in mid-September, following her arrest for allegedly breaking the rules on wearing a headscarf. The demonstrations have continued for weeks despite a crackdown by security forces, with human rights groups saying that at least 240 people have been killed and thousands arrested across the country.


© Reuters 2022
