Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Massive sewage spill closes California beaches

12/31/2021 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A massive spill of raw sewage in California on Friday forced the city of Long Beach to close all swimming areas at nearby beaches, officials said.

Between 2 million and 4 million gallons (7.6 million to 15 million liters) of raw sewage leaked into the Dominguez Channel, which empties into the Los Angeles harbor, it was discovered on Thursday, according to a press release from the City of Long Beach.

The leak occurred in the city of Carson and was caused by the failure of a 48-inch sewer main line, the release stated. It was not immediately clear why the line failed.

City water quality teams from Long Beach are testing the level of pollutants in the affected areas, which includes 7 miles (11 km) of beaches. Swimming in the waters will remain prohibited until the amounts of pollution return to within normal levels.

Tourists in the area for New Year's celebrations were disappointed with the news.

"You come all this way and you don't get to play in the sand or the ocean? That doesn't seem fair," Sandi Williams, who had traveled from suburban Massachusetts, told the Los Angeles Times. "We were so looking forward to this change in scenery, but like everywhere, there's catastrophe."

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pGlobal stocks close near record highs ahead of New Year, dollar and oil dip
RE
05:15pCanada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limbo
RE
05:09pLNG, coal lead 2021 commodities rally as markets eye COVID-19 for next move
RE
05:07pSpirit Airlines to double flight attendant pay through Jan. 4 -union
RE
05:05pGLOBAL MARKETS IN 2021 : Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls
RE
04:48pTrump-appointed McWilliams resigns as chair of Democrat-majority U.S. FDIC board
RE
04:45pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%
RE
04:44pWall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
RE
04:41pFive killed in protests against military rule in Sudan, doctors say
RE
04:41pSNOW AND ASH : 'Miracle' no one killed in rare winter wildfire in Colorado
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
3Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
4Global stocks close near record highs ahead of New Year, dollar and oil..
5Up North Properties AS has entered into an agreement and successfully c..

HOT NEWS