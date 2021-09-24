Log in
Master Directions on "Transfer of Loan Exposures" and "Securitisation of Standard Assets"

09/24/2021 | 07:22am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 24, 2021

Master Directions on "Transfer of Loan Exposures" and

"Securitisation of Standard Assets"

The Reserve Bank of India has today issued the following Master Directions:

  1. Reserve Bank of India (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021
  2. Reserve Bank of India (Securitisation of Standard Assets) Directions, 2021

It may be recalled that the draft guidelines on the above were released for public comments on June 8, 2020. The final Directions issued today have been prepared taking into account inter alia the comments received. The Directions come into effect immediately and all extant related circulars, as listed in the Directions, have been repealed.

Press Release: 2021-2022/923

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS