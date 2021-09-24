�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Master Directions on "Transfer of Loan Exposures" and

"Securitisation of Standard Assets"

The Reserve Bank of India has today issued the following Master Directions:

It may be recalled that the draft guidelines on the above were released for public comments on June 8, 2020. The final Directions issued today have been prepared taking into account inter alia the comments received. The Directions come into effect immediately and all extant related circulars, as listed in the Directions, have been repealed.