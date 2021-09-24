�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
September 24, 2021
Master Directions on "Transfer of Loan Exposures" and
"Securitisation of Standard Assets"
The Reserve Bank of India has today issued the following Master Directions:
Reserve Bank of India (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021
Reserve Bank of India (Securitisation of Standard Assets) Directions, 2021
It may be recalled that the draft guidelines on the above were released for public comments on June 8, 2020. The final Directions issued today have been prepared taking into account inter alia the comments received. The Directions come into effect immediately and all extant related circulars, as listed in the Directions, have been repealed.
Press Release: 2021-2022/923
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
