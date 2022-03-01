Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

03/01/2022 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.

Separately, Visa Inc said in a statement that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions and would also comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.

On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -2.24% 360.82 Delayed Quote.2.72%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.48% 103.7615 Delayed Quote.11.96%
VISA, INC. -1.44% 216.12 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aPakistan's Feb consumer prices rise 12.2% y/y - stats bureau
RE
12:31aBharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns
RE
12:29aAsia's factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook
RE
12:28aTIKTOK WAR : How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience
RE
12:23aHong Kong residents brace for citywide lockdown as leader calls for calm
RE
12:22aIn surprise move, Toshiba CEO resigns amid opposition to restructuring plans
RE
12:20aPhilippines raises $8.9 bln via retail treasury bonds
RE
12:17aSaudi Arabia's Nahdi Medical set to raise up to 5.11 billion riyals in IPO
RE
12:17aMastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
RE
12:15aHong Kong residents brace for citywide lockdown as leader calls for calm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP
4Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates
5After sanctions barrage, Russia's emerging market allies explore workar..

HOT NEWS