Mastercard chairman Banga to retire at year-end, Janow to head Board

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc said on Tuesday
Chairman Ajay Banga would retire on Dec. 31, nearly a year after
he stepped down as the payment processor's chief executive.
The company said current lead independent director Merit
Janow would be the non-executive independent chair and would
assume her new role on Jan. 1, 2022.
Janow, who joined the board in 2014, is also a dean and
professor of international economic law and international
affairs at Columbia University's School of International and
Public Affairs, the company said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Banga stepped down from his role as the
CEO of the payments processor. He was replaced by company
insider Michael Miebach.
Banga had taken charge of the company just after the 2008-09
financial crisis. During his tenure as the top boss,
Mastercard's revenue tripled as online shopping gained
prominence around the world.
