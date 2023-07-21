Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up after mixed earnings.

Anglo Swiss mining and metals trading behemoth Glencore reiterated its 2023 profit projection.

Glencore's shares are down slightly for the year to date, reflecting investor skepticism about its aggressive round of dealmaking, though the issures are still up sharply from a year ago.

Shares of Swedish steelmaker SSAB tumbled after posted a lower-than-expected second-quarter net profit as demand in Europe weakened and market prices of steel decreased.

