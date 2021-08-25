Materials Advance On Growth Confidence -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid increased confidence in the outlook for global economic growth.

Gold and copper futures slipped, amid trepidation about a foreshadowing of bond-purchase tapering from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a speech later this week.

Shares of German specialty chemicals concern Lanxess rose after it agreed to buy is International Flavors & Fragrances's microbial-control business for about $1.3 billion, a move that brokerage Stifel would set Lanxess up to be a global leader in the biocides business.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1632ET