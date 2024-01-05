Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up in the wake of strong December jobs report.

Cyclical sectors were generally weaker as 2024 kicked off, but pared losses after the Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. added 216,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

"The December employment report continued to show a gradual cooling in the labor market that is more consistent with a soft landing than a recession," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

