Materials Climb As Jobs Data Boosts Stimulus Expectations -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after weak jobs data spurred bets that President Joe Biden's stimulus package would pass.

The U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs last month, a smaller-than-anticipated increase, and a sign that the winter wave of the pandemic took a toll on the jobs market after several months of a rebound.

President Biden said the jobs report indicated the economy was still in trouble, and once more exhorted legislators to act "big" on stimulus. The House approved a budget bill advancing President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan, as Mr. Biden met with top House Democrats and lawmakers dived into crafting the details of the relief package.

Dollar-sensitive gold and silver futures rallied in anticipation of a large stimulus package and associated debt diluting the dollar.

There's also speculation that day traders are trying to orchestrate a short squeeze in silver markets, although analysts say it will be a difficult feat to pull off.

