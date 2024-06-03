Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, while gold and copper prices rose as the dollar weakened along with Treasury yields.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk raised its full-year guidance again on Monday, as disruptions in the Red Sea and strong shipping demand continue to buoy rates. The Danish shipper expects freight rates to continue to march higher through the rest of the year.

Mærsk is revising its outlook for the second time in about a month. The company lifted the lower-end of its full-year forecast in early May, attributing the boost to similar factors.

