Producers of metals and other raw materials edged higher as investors mostly pushed back into riskier sectors that drove major indexes to all-time highs this year.

Gold prices dipped below the $2,400 a troy ounce level, weighed by profit taking and the U.S. dollar index regaining some ground. Gold prices rose overnight on safe-haven demand after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Gold prices rose recently on growing expectations of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which typically benefit the noninterest bearing metal, heightened geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty in the U.S.

