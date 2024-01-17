Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after a weak reading from the Federal Reserve's regional survey.

The "Beige Book" survey, which polls businesses all over the country, indicated a softening impression of labor markets in most regions.

Wheat futures rose higher after Egypt's state buying authority indicated it was ready to buy another large batch.

Lithium miner Albermarle said it was "reducing head count" after a tough period for excavators of the key raw material for electric-vehicle production.

