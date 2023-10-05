Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as traders braced for a weak jobs report.

Any marked up-tick in jobs growth could weigh on rate-sensitive sectors like materials because of inflationary concerns, while a down-tick could stoke worries about the outlook for demand.

"It does seem to be a little bit of a 'good news is bad news/bad news is bad news' environment," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America and president of its brokerage tastytrade. "That said, are we done with the sell everything mindset? You may actually get a little bit of a break on a Friday."

Grain shipments could be shifted to rail and truck transportation because of low levels on the Mississippi River, according to analysts at brokerage TD Cowen.

Gold futures could draw buyers after the Federal Reserve ceases raising interest rates, according to commodities analysts, as reported earlier.

