Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as a retreat from copper continued.

Analysts said weakness in Chinese demand has offset rising sales of copper in other nations, quelling enthusiasm about the importance of the metal in electrification trends.

Gold futures lost about 3% of their value for the week, retreating from record highs.

