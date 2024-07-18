Producers of metals and other raw materials slid as traders recalibrated rate expectations.

For much of the last two weeks, investors have migrated into the materials and industrials sectors, betting they had more to gain than other sectors from an anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming months.

Recent comments from Fed officials such as New York Fed President John Williams have led to fears that any rate-cut cycle will be shallower than is typical, as inflation risks continue to stay the hand of the central bank.

07-18-24