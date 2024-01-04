Producers of metals and other raw materials declined after strong jobs data caused traders to reconsider the outlook for interest rates.

Businesses added 164,000 new jobs in December, paycheck company ADP said. Separately, the Labor Department said new weekly jobless claims fell 18,000 to 202,000 for the week ended December 30, hitting a three-month low.

Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, a step that would enhance Moscow's ability to target Ukraine's infrastructure at a critical moment in the conflict, U.S. officials said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army is ordering production of Howitzer guns following strong demand from Ukraine.

