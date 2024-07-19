Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply, as a retreat from risk continued.

Hints from Federal Reserve officials that the next rate-cut cycle may be shorter and shallower than previous campaigns have spurred worries that the U.S. economy will slide into recession despite support from the central bank.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to interest-rate outlook, retreated from record highs earlier in the week.

