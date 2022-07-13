Materials Down After Inflation Report -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials producers ticked down after another hotter-than-anticipated inflation report and signs of slowing U.S. economic growth.

The consumer-price index rose 9.1% in the 12 months ended in June, the fastest pace since November 1981, the Labor Department said.

Inflation weighed on business sentiment in the Federal Reserve's regional survey of economic activity, the "Beige Book," and many respondents cited recession concerns.

Grain futures rose modestly as a meeting between Ukrainian, Russian and Turkish officials aimed at opening Black Sea export routes offset concerns about witheringly hot weather in the Midwest.

