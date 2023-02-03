Advanced search
Materials Down After Jobs Data as Dollar Surges -- Materials Roundup

02/03/2023 | 05:08pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar surged against rivals in the wake of a surprisingly strong January jobs report.

The U.S. economy added a surprisingly large tally of 517,000 jobs in January, spurring bets that the Federal Reserve would extend its rate-hiking cycle.

South African platinum miner Impala Platinum Holdings expects to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the half year ended Dec. 31 in line with the comparable period the prior year of about $1.43 billion.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1707ET

