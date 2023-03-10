Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders weighed the implications of the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank.

Depositors pulled their money out of what was one of the 20 largest U.S. banks by assets after it disclosed losses on its bond portfolio. The second-largest bank failure in U.S. history was sparked by warnings from some Silicon Valley venture capitalists about the danger that startup officers with accounts at the bank would have their deposits wiped out.

"It was like crying fire in a movie theater," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Rate-sensitive sectors such as materials had held up earlier in the session after a jobs report showed slowing wage growth. "Wage expansion has eased and eased considerably, which is what the Fed wants, and you also saw the unemployment rate tick up," said Ms Krosby. "Couple this with yesterday's increase in initial unemployment claims, and is this the beginning, the very beginning, of an easing in the labor market?"

High-risk sectors such as materials were hard hit by the fears that the bond losses that caused the initial distress at Silicon Valley Bank would be repeated in other major lenders.

03-10-23 1709ET