Materials Down After Weak Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after weak jobs data.

U.S. employers added 235,000 workers to payrolls in August, far short of Wall Street economists' predictions. The surprise tally weighed on the dollar because of calculations that it would delay a tapering of bond purchases by the Federal Reserve. That, in turn, drove up the value of gold futures, which closed at $1833 an ounce, breaking through the psychologically significant $1800 level for the week.

Sugar prices shot to four-year highs after a frost in Brazil cut the size of the cane crop in the world's biggest producer, and hedge funds are adding to the market's momentum.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo said a toxic-waste leak at a mine in neighboring Angola that is part-owned by Russia's Alrosa PJSC, one of the world's largest diamond miners, killed 12 people and sickened thousands in the central African country, deepening concerns about pollution in an industry often active in hard-to-monitor places.

Wheat futures rallied amid bets that Russian harvests will fall short of global export demand.

