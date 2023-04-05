Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders digested the implications of weak jobs-market data.

Private employers added 145,000 workers in March, easing from a 261,000 gain in February, according to a survey from payroll-services firm ADP. That was shy of the average economist target, and the data weighed on bond yields and the U.S. dollar because investors interpreted it as reducing the odds of more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Shares of Australian miner Newcrest rose, likely complicating larger U.S. rival Newmont's acquisition bid, which Newcrest has already said undervalues it.

Gold miner shares have risen sharply alongside gold futures, which are testing all-time highs because of their role as a hedge against inflation and financial crises. "Demand for safe havens has never been better since recession risks have not been this high in decades, banking concerns remain, and excessive pessimism for equities" reigns, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

