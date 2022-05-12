Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Materials Down After Wholesale Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

05/12/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down after a surprisingly large jump in wholesale inflation.

The Labor Department said the producer-price index, which generally reflects supply conditions in the economy, increased 11% on a 12-month basis in April, down slightly from 11.5%, the highest level on record, in March. One strategist said fears that the Federal Reserve will push the U.S. economy into recession during its inflation fight are likely overblown.

"Investors have gotten too bearish in betting that the Fed is going to cause a hard landing on the economy," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. It will take months before economic data reveals whether the Fed has become too aggressive with its monetary policy, Pursche said.

"No one should have the illusion that inflation or the overall macro environment is going to change rapidly -- it never has and it never will," said Pursche.

Gold futures slipped as the dollar remained elevated against a basket of other currencies. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1639ET

HOT NEWS