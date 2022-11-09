Materials Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as investors positioned themselves for an elevated reading of inflation.

A sharp increase in the consumer price index Thursday would likely prompt more bumper rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Prices of industrial metals initially rose in anticipation of fiscal stability in the U.S. "A divided Congress, with Republicans winning the House and Democrats retaining the Senate, would likely block further bold fiscal moves," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

"The increased political clarity that follows midterm elections -- whatever the outcome -- has tended to lift stocks."

Gold futures hit a one-month high before retreating. Bitcoin, once viewed as an alternative to the precious metal, lost ground after a major cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, neared collapse.

Centrus Energy shares fell sharply after the provider of fuel and services to the nuclear-power industry swung to a third-quarter loss.

