Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down and the dollar rose as markets anticipated strong inflation data later in the week.

Gold futures rose 0.4% to $2033 an ounce, as traders bet brinksmanship over the debt ceiling and banking instability would buoy demand for safe havens.

A resurgent market in U.S. carbon credits received another boost from custodial bank State Street, which plans to provide the back-office services necessary for financial firms to create products such as exchange-traded funds.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

05-08-23 1747ET