Producers of metals and other raw materials slipped ahead of jobs data Friday.

Investors have shrank from cyclical sectors this week, amid growing concerns about a descending recession.

Higher costs and lower sales volumes of iron ore likely put a dent in Brazilian mining giant Vale's first-quarter earnings, said analysts at brokerage Itau. Shares of Vale slipped.

04-06-23 1721ET