Materials Down Amid Doubts on Cyclical-Sector Rebound -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid skepticism about a rebound in cyclical sectors.

Copper futures rose 3.5% for the week, but remain roughly one-third below March highs.

Wheat and corn futures fell after Russia and Ukraine agreed to resume exports of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea for the first time since the Russian invasion, a deal aimed at freeing up vital supplies amid fears of a global food crisis.

Food processing giants Cargill and Continental Grain finalized their $4.5 billion acquisition of Sanderson Farms, the third-largest U.S. poultry company, nearly a year after the deal was unveiled.

07-22-22 1626ET