Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the economic recovery.

Gold futures rebounded, closing just shy of the psychologically significant $1900-an-ounce level.

Coal miners Peabody Energy and Arch Resources gave up on their bid to join forces in a major production region for coal used to generate electricity after a federal judge ruled their proposed venture would harm competition.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com