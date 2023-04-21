Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that Chile would mimic Saudi Arabia's oil strategy in its management of the next generation of energy resources.

Shares of some of the world's biggest lithium miners, including Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Albemarle, fell sharply after Chilean President Gabriel Boric unveiled a new state-led strategy to develop its vast resources of the metal, a vital ingredient for electric-vehicle manufacturing.

Shares of the world's largest miner by market capitalization, BHP Group, fell after it cut forecasts for nickel output and for copper production at the mammoth Escondida mine in Chile.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1741ET