Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down Amid Infrastructure Bill Fears -- Materials Roundup

09/29/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid doubts on the prospects of infrastructure legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure package for Thursday, but some progressive Democrats have indicated they may oppose passage.

Copper futures slipped for the second consecutive session.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a recent spell of higher inflation might last longer than central bank officials had anticipated, due to supply-chain disruptions. Mr. Powell stood by his prediction the price surge should eventually fade.

All 39 miners trapped at the Sudbury nickel and copper mine in northern Ontario were rescued with the aid of a network of ladders, bringing them up 4,000 feet in some cases.

A giant scoop had accidentally blocked an elevator shaft at the mine, operated by Brazilian company Vale.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1636ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pExplainer-Global energy shortage or a coincidence of regional crises?
RE
04:49pBoeing wins follow-on contract valued up to $23.8 billion from U.S. Defense Department
RE
04:49pToronto market slips as technology falls to 2-month low
RE
04:48pPOWELL : "Tension" between jobs, inflation is the chief challenge facing Fed
RE
04:43pSoftbank-backed Oyo in legal spat with rival Zostel ahead of $1.2-billion IPO
RE
04:42pFuel diverted from large firms to forecourts in UK to ease crisis- Telegraph
RE
04:42pFuel is being diverted from large companies to garage forecourts in uk in a move that threatens to disrupt online deliveries - the telegraph
RE
04:40pGoogle adds visual search features in shopping, video push
RE
04:38pIndustrials Tick Up As Government Shutdown Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:37pMaterials Down Amid Infrastructure Bill Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS