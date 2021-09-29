Materials Down Amid Infrastructure Bill Fears -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid doubts on the prospects of infrastructure legislation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure package for Thursday, but some progressive Democrats have indicated they may oppose passage.

Copper futures slipped for the second consecutive session.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a recent spell of higher inflation might last longer than central bank officials had anticipated, due to supply-chain disruptions. Mr. Powell stood by his prediction the price surge should eventually fade.

All 39 miners trapped at the Sudbury nickel and copper mine in northern Ontario were rescued with the aid of a network of ladders, bringing them up 4,000 feet in some cases.

A giant scoop had accidentally blocked an elevator shaft at the mine, operated by Brazilian company Vale.

