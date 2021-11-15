Log in
Materials Down As Demand Fears Offset Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup

11/15/2021 | 05:12pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as demand worries offset signs the sector could benefit from inflationary trends.

Gold futures closed slightly lower, after earlier touching a five-month high, as traders warmed to the traditional inflation hedge.

Coal futures gave back some of their recent gains amid renewed concerns about Chinese property development firms, but remain near their highest levels since 2009, as short-term energy needs offset a long-term shift away from the fuel source.

Supply-chain dysfunction drove up the price of beef 33% and 38% in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, said meat processor Tyson Foods. Tyson shares rose after the poultry giant posted quarterly earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1711ET

