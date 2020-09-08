Materials Down As Dollar Rises On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as the dollar rose in a new wave of risk aversion.

Industrial metals, which had reached multimonth and, in the case of copper futures, multiyear highs because of an unexpectedly sharp rebound in economic activity, were particularly hard hit.

Zinc, the metal with the largest quaratrkterly gains, fell 3.1% to $2,428.50 a ton in London trade. Gold futures recouped early losses, however, as risk-averse investors bought up the precious metal as a safe haven, pushing New York prices up to 0.5% to $1,943.20 an ounce from a session low of $1,911.70.

