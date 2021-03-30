Materials Down As Dollar Rises On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as risk aversion in global markets drove up the relative value of the dollar.

Fears that the unwinding of a multibillion dollar hedge fund could destabilize global banks have weighed on a range of markets.

Gold futures settled lower for a second session, hit by rising bond yields and strength in the U.S. dollar.

The recent weakness in gold is one indication that the spike in Treasury yields does not foreshadow inflation because gold typically outperforms during inflationary spirals, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire Advisors.

