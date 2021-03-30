Log in
Materials Down As Dollar Rises On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

03/30/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as risk aversion in global markets drove up the relative value of the dollar.

Fears that the unwinding of a multibillion dollar hedge fund could destabilize global banks have weighed on a range of markets.

Gold futures settled lower for a second session, hit by rising bond yields and strength in the U.S. dollar.

The recent weakness in gold is one indication that the spike in Treasury yields does not foreshadow inflation because gold typically outperforms during inflationary spirals, said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire Advisors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1644ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.56% 0.75959 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.30% 1.37356 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.30% 0.79167 Delayed Quote.1.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.1718 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
GOLD -1.61% 1684.41 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.94% 0.013617 Delayed Quote.0.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.34% 0.69852 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
