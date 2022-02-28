Materials Down As Impact of War Seen Hurting Demand -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the impact of war in Ukraine on global demand offset the inflationary effect on commodity prices.

Gold futures climbed, buoyed by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with prices for the metal ending higher for the month. Wheat futures rose 8% to $9.32 a bushel, testing all-time highs recorded in 2012, of $9.43, as war intensified between Russia and Ukraine.

"Ukraine's fertile Black Sea region is an important wheat producer," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients, adding that rising energy costs could also push up the price of fertilizer and grain transportation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 1630ET