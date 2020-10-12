Materials Down As Momentum Shifts Back To Tech Sector -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as investors rotated into the technology sector.

For some weeks, "value" sectors, those that had not run up so much since March, had begun to take the lead from the technology sector, but excitement about a new generation of the iPhone has revived the rally for the tech sector and other "growth" stocks.

Gold futures rose to a three-week high as investors braced for a volatile three weeks ahead of the presidential election. Gold is a popular investment when "fear" grips other markets.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as the stock market's "fear gauge," rose Monday, even as the technology sector surged in value.

