Materials Down As Traders Digest Fed Taper Plans -- Materials Roundup

11/04/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down as traders digested the Federal Reserve's decision to start reversing its highly stimulative policy.

Traders initially bought into inflationary sectors in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering bond purchases. Markets appeared to accept Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's expectation that inflation will be a fleeting phenomenon this time around. That weighed on sectors like materials, which stand to gain when prices rise.

"The Fed did a good job communicating its intentions to taper purchases but managing future rate hikes will be a tougher test," said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

Global miners remain thrifty with capital-expenditure plans despite gains in commodity prices, said analysts at brokerage Liberum. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1737ET

