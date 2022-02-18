Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down As Traders Hedge on Inflation, Ukraine Outlook -- Materials Roundup

02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for inflation and war in Ukraine.

American officials are skeptical that there will be a peaceful resolution of tensions, with the Russian army on a war footing all along the Ukrainian border.

Gold futures slipped but finished the week just below $1900 an ounce, with a gain of 3%. Precious metals are a traditional safe haven in times of geopolitical turmoil.

Chemical and specialty-materials company Celanese reached a deal to buy most of rival DuPont de Nemours' mobility and materials unit for $11 billion.

A recent "backwardation" trend on futures curves in commodities markets has been favorable for investors holding the futures to expiration and rolling into later-dated contracts, which are now cheaper, according to strategists at money manager WisdomTree Investments.

The U.S. resumed inspections and imports of Mexican avocados that were suspended a week ago after a U.S. inspector in the principal producing state of Michoacán received a threatening phone call. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1624ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELANESE CORPORATION -5.25% 144.25 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.42% 709 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
GOLD -0.15% 1897.334 Delayed Quote.2.23%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.06% 2482.75 Delayed Quote.3.86%
WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. -2.94% 5.61 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pU.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed
RE
04:37pU.S. judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan 6 incitement lawsuits
RE
04:31pJ&J unit proposes independent exam if it remains in bankruptcy
RE
04:29pIndustrials Down As GE Warns on Inflation, Supply Chain -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:27pWall Street ends lower as investors eye Ukraine conflict
RE
04:25pMaterials Down As Traders Hedge on Inflation, Ukraine Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:20pPurdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion in opioid settlement
RE
04:09pCuban tourism industry flounders as sunseekers look elsewhere
RE
04:07pSWIFT banking curbs unlikely to be in initial Russia package, White House says
RE
04:02pFor the week, the s&p 500 fell 1.58%, the dow lost 1.897%, the n…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse banker in cocaine-cash trial says murders dismissed by ma..
2Stocks slide, bonds rise as Ukraine tensions simmer
3Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en..
4Fugro N : full-year results 2021
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS