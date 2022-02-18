Materials Down As Traders Hedge on Inflation, Ukraine Outlook -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for inflation and war in Ukraine.

American officials are skeptical that there will be a peaceful resolution of tensions, with the Russian army on a war footing all along the Ukrainian border.

Gold futures slipped but finished the week just below $1900 an ounce, with a gain of 3%. Precious metals are a traditional safe haven in times of geopolitical turmoil.

Chemical and specialty-materials company Celanese reached a deal to buy most of rival DuPont de Nemours' mobility and materials unit for $11 billion.

A recent "backwardation" trend on futures curves in commodities markets has been favorable for investors holding the futures to expiration and rolling into later-dated contracts, which are now cheaper, according to strategists at money manager WisdomTree Investments.

The U.S. resumed inspections and imports of Mexican avocados that were suspended a week ago after a U.S. inspector in the principal producing state of Michoacán received a threatening phone call.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1624ET