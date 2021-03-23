Log in
News

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down As Traders Pare Back Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup

03/23/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as traders pared back bets on an increase in inflation.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified to Congress that he doesn't expect the $1.9 trillion stimulus package will lead to an undesirable increase in inflation, but he emphasized that the central bank has tools to deal with rising price pressures if necessary.

Diminished inflation expectations boosted the dollar, in turn weighing on gold futures, which closed at their lowest level since March 12. Fed Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he's among the few Fed board members who anticipates an interest-rate hike next year.

Anglo Australian mining giant Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest excavator by volumes, said it would set up an indigenous advisory group to improve its understanding of cultural heritage issues following the destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Australia last year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1645ET

