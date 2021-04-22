Materials Down Despite Strong Earnings Reports -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials declined as metals' companies' benefits from rising profits and demand did not quite meet lofty expectations.

Shares of U.K. mining giant Anglo American ticked up after it reported brisk first-quarter production growth.

Shares of Nucor fell sharply after the steelmaker's quarterly sales growth was not quite as strong as some investors had wagered on. Executives said the Biden administration's wind-energy goals would drive demand for steel plate from Nucor's new plate mill under construction in Brandenburg, Ky.

Cattle futures fell after another surge in grain prices.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

