Materials Down, Gold Up, On Ukraine Concerns -- Materials Roundup

02/17/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply amid fears that Russia was set to invade Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest exporters of wheat. CBOT wheat futures rose about 2%, nearing a one-month high of $8 per bushel, which is also close to the highest prices for the grain in a decade.

Gold futures, a safe haven during times of geopolitical turmoil, continued their strong run, closing above $1900 an ounce for the first time since June.

Shares of Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining rose, despite a mixed earnings report. South32, a coal and metals producer spun out from mining giant BHP Billiton, extended its share buy back and raised its dividend as it said higher commodity prices generated significant growth in net profit in the first half of its fiscal year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.35% 47.97 Delayed Quote.14.05%
GOLD 1.48% 1897.7 Delayed Quote.1.29%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.49% 23.85 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 1.12% 4.5 Delayed Quote.12.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.54% 76.2245 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
