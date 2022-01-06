Materials Down, Led By Gold, Amid Rate Concerns -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly amid continued concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve's minutes released Wednesday suggested the central bank may raise rates at a more aggressive pace than previously anticipated. Rate-sensitive gold futures saw their biggest selloff in more than six weeks.

Uranium prices were rising worldwide after troops killed dozens of protesters in Kazakhstan. The nation, a Russian ally, accounts for about 40% of the world's uranium output. It has established a reputation as a reliable supplier.

Food processor Conagra Brands warned that the Covid-19 Omicron variant may stress food supply chains and stretch staffing at the maker of Birds Eye frozen vegetables and Slim Jim meat snacks.

