Producers of metals and other raw materials declined amid skepticism about China's economic strategy.

China projected confidence that the world's second-largest economy could defy downbeat assessments, setting an official growth target of about 5% for this year in the face of intensifying economic headwinds from inside and outside its borders. Even as he touted the target, Premier Li Qiang acknowledged that meeting it would be a challenge at a time when sentiment was less positive than during the emergence from Covid restrictions in 2022 and '23.

The price of gold pushed to a new record high, with a spate of macroeconomic catalysts in the coming days likely to usher in more moves for the precious metal and notable haven asset. Front-month futures for gold traded in New York rose 0.4% to $2,125 per troy ounce, an all-time high after the yellow metal closed above $2,100 on Monday for the first time.

