Materials Down On Diminished Stimulus Odds -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors retreated from bets on a major second round of stimulus relief.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would schedule a vote on a limited $500 billion stimulus bill next week, short of Democrats' proposals.

Bank executives including JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon sounded cautionary notes on the outlook for the U.S. economy, echoing Federal Reserve warnings that the recovery could falter in the absence of a second stimulus bill.

Gold futures slipped below the $1900-an-ounce level as investors adjusted expectations that there would be a second round of fiscal stimulus in the short term. The stimulus was seen as inflationary, which weighed on the dollar and drove up the price of dollar-sensitive precious metals.

In a good sign for industrial metals such as copper, China reported a surge in both imports and exports.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1700ET