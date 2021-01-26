Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

Materials Down On Growth Bias -- Materials Roundup

01/26/2021 | 04:33pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors rotated back into growth sectors such as technology from value sectors such as materials.

Harmony Gold Mining said it's on track to meet gold-production guidance for fiscal 2021 after increasing output for the first half.

Wall Street banks are offering incentives to commodities producers to push into clean-carbon projects, reflecting demand from their clients. Two of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura Group and Gunvor Group, have lines of credit from banks that give them cheaper rates to finance reduced-carbon production of everything from oil to aluminum. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1633ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED 4.00% 67.82 End-of-day quote.-5.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 56.03 Delayed Quote.7.08%
WTI -0.36% 52.739 Delayed Quote.8.49%
