Materials Down On Growth Bias -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors rotated back into growth sectors such as technology from value sectors such as materials.

Harmony Gold Mining said it's on track to meet gold-production guidance for fiscal 2021 after increasing output for the first half.

Wall Street banks are offering incentives to commodities producers to push into clean-carbon projects, reflecting demand from their clients. Two of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura Group and Gunvor Group, have lines of credit from banks that give them cheaper rates to finance reduced-carbon production of everything from oil to aluminum.

