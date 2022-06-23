Materials Down Sharply as Copper, Ag Commodities Continue Retreat -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as commodity price inflation slowed.

In the second day of congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank would not stop tightening monetary policy until there were clear signs that inflation had peaked.

A range of commodities from crude oil to copper to soybeans and palm oil have given back a chunk of their 2022 gains recently, in an indication that wholesale inflation could be reaching a peak. Copper futures fell 4.9% to $3.76 a pound, the lowest level since February 2021. Benchmark palm oil prices slid 9.7% to about $1,043.20 a metric ton, after a sharp increase earlier this year.

Industrial metals including copper, nickel and aluminum, are down 15% or more over the last three months on the London Metals Exchange, according to FactSet.

Shares of mining giant Freeport McMoRan fell by more than 5%, while global miners such as BHP Group continued a retreat that has brought them down by more than 15% from recent highs.

