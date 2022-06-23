Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down Sharply as Copper, Ag Commodities Continue Retreat -- Materials Roundup

06/23/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as commodity price inflation slowed.

In the second day of congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank would not stop tightening monetary policy until there were clear signs that inflation had peaked.

A range of commodities from crude oil to copper to soybeans and palm oil have given back a chunk of their 2022 gains recently, in an indication that wholesale inflation could be reaching a peak. Copper futures fell 4.9% to $3.76 a pound, the lowest level since February 2021. Benchmark palm oil prices slid 9.7% to about $1,043.20 a metric ton, after a sharp increase earlier this year.

Industrial metals including copper, nickel and aluminum, are down 15% or more over the last three months on the London Metals Exchange, according to FactSet.

Shares of mining giant Freeport McMoRan fell by more than 5%, while global miners such as BHP Group continued a retreat that has brought them down by more than 15% from recent highs. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1727ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pFlorida judge finalizes settlement for victims of Surfside condo collapse
RE
05:48pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pBrazil keeps 2025 inflation target unchanged from 2024 after string of declines
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Up as Growth Sectors Bounce -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:45pBargain cruises may hurt Carnival margins
RE
05:44pTech Up as Traders Rotate Back Into Hard-Hit Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pFinancials Down Amid Dividend Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation, Recession Fears Moderate -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 97.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.43% to $1.0524 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Polymetal: Business update
2Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings sea..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
5Petrobras : on Gaspetro sale June 21, 2022

HOT NEWS