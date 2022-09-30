Advanced search
Materials Down Slightly As Sterling Stabilizes Against Dollar -- Materials Roundup

09/30/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the dollar eased against rivals.

The surge in the dollar picked up pace earlier this week as the pound sterling plunged in the wake of a poorly received budget plan. But a midweek intervention from the Bank of England has stabilized the British currency for now.

Gold futures, which have a relatively strong inverse correlation with the dollar, completed their sixth consecutive month of losses.

Lithium miner Snow Lake Resources rallied after it scrapped plans to sell 10 million shares in a follow-on offering.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit accusing two major farm chemical suppliers -- Swiss firm Syngenta Group and U.S.-based Corteva -- of artificially inflating prices for farmers, broadening the Biden administration's push to rein in big agriculture companies. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.116 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.09% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
CORTEVA, INC. -0.10% 57.15 Delayed Quote.21.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 0.98003 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
GOLD -0.23% 1660.73 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.01227 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.55% 0.5594 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
SNOW LAKE RESOURCES LTD. 12.82% 1.76 Delayed Quote.-72.92%
HOT NEWS