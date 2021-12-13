Materials Down Slightly As Traders Hedge On Demand Outlook -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global economic growth.

Copper futures, which are particularly sensitive to the economic outlook, fell slightly. Lithium prices are rising at their fastest pace in years, setting off a race to secure supplies and fueling worries about long-term shortages.

Shares of mining giant Turquoise Hill Resources rallied after it made an offer to the Government of Mongolia in conjunction with Rio Tinto, which would see the erasure of loans associated with a Mongolian-owned shareholder and reset relations with the country's government.

