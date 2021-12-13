Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down Slightly As Traders Hedge On Demand Outlook -- Materials Roundup

12/13/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global economic growth.

Copper futures, which are particularly sensitive to the economic outlook, fell slightly. Lithium prices are rising at their fastest pace in years, setting off a race to secure supplies and fueling worries about long-term shortages.

Shares of mining giant Turquoise Hill Resources rallied after it made an offer to the Government of Mongolia in conjunction with Rio Tinto, which would see the erasure of loans associated with a Mongolian-owned shareholder and reset relations with the country's government.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 1630ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -0.13% 4748 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 13.70% 21.16 Delayed Quote.17.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30pU.S. Senate to vote Tuesday on raising government's debt limit
RE
04:30pEnergy Down Sharply On Global Demand Concerns -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:30pMaterials Down Slightly As Traders Hedge On Demand Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:19pBoeing Says Team Has Decided To Replace The Current Starliner Service Module On The Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) Vehicle With A Newer Service Module
RE
04:19pBoeing says "ensuring the starliner system is ready when we fly our test missions in 2022"
RE
04:18pBoeing - service module originally planned for its crew flight test (cft) will now be used for the orbital flight test-2 (oft-2) mission
RE
04:17pMorgan Stanley CEO Gorman says Fed may need to move more quickly on rates
RE
04:17pBoeing says team has decided to replace the current starliner service module on the orbital flight test-2 (oft-2) vehicle with a newer service module
RE
04:16pU.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing
RE
04:14pWall Street ends down; investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks edge lower on Omicron fears, awaiting Fed meeting
2Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS