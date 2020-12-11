Log in
Materials Down Slightly, But Investor Enthusiasm Around Sector Lingers -- Materials Roundup

12/11/2020 | 05:52pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly but remain significantly higher over the last three months as investors rotate into a sector that lagged the broad market early in the recovery.

"In 2021, the U.S. economy and the world economy will be operating on multiple cylinders of growth for the first time since 2018," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "To me, that means a broadening of the market. I suspect you'll see the rotation that began over the last quarter continue, with small caps, mid caps, value stocks [such as materials], and even international do better."

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest publicly traded steel maker, signed a binding agreement with Italian state-owned company Invitalia resulting in a recapitalization of its unit AM InvestCo, which is set to acquire Europe's biggest steel plant Ilva.

Propane supplier Ferrellgas Partners reached a deal with bondholders for the holding company with no employees to file for bankruptcy while keeping its operations out of chapter 11. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-11-20 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.43% 17.196 Delayed Quote.11.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.89% 49.95 Delayed Quote.-25.76%
WTI -1.09% 46.56 Delayed Quote.-25.56%
