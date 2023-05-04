Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors rotated out of economically cyclical sectors, fearful of further regional bank collapses and the possibility that the Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy to recessionary levels.

Gold futures, a favorite investor hiding place during times of financial and economic crisis, tested all-time highs above $2,000 an ounce.

ArcelorMittal shares fell after the world's largest steelmaker by volume said first-quarter sales and earnings declined. The financial results still exceeded analysts' expectations, and Arcelor noted improvement in market conditions.

Shares of some U.S. rivals, such as Nucor, fell in sympathy.

Arconic shares soared after the maker of aluminum panels for cars and planes and other industrial use agreed to a buyout from investment firm Apollo Global Management for about $5.2 billion in cash.

