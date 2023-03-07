Producers of metals and other raw materials fell alongside metals prices in the wake of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Mr. Powell said the Fed could accelerate rate hikes if data warranted, hinting that the central bank could still raise rates by a half-a-percentage point.

In response to the surprisingly hawkish statement from Mr. Powell, the dollar soared against rivals, weighing on the price of copper, gold and other commodities. Copper futures tumbled 2.8% to $3.99 a pound. Gold futures fell 1.8% to $1813 an ounce, slipping into negative territory for the year.

"If economic data remain robust and inflation refuses to budge lower, the [Fed] will likely feel compelled to raise rates higher than the market expects," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary. Mr. Roach said inflation "remains the wild card."

Global miner Rio Tinto agreed to pay a $15 million fine to settle allegations it violated bribery laws.

